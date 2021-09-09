First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 623 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $225.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $229.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.42.

