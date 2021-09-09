Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 37.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,879 shares of company stock worth $3,655,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC opened at $139.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.13. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

