21,638 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,638 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,766,499,000 after buying an additional 248,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,153,000 after buying an additional 118,145 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after buying an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,295,000 after buying an additional 479,849 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $927,412,000 after buying an additional 2,620,958 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX opened at $69.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

