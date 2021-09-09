GAM Holding AG Sells 1,242 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after buying an additional 1,044,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $57,127,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Tyson Foods by 289.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,440,000 after purchasing an additional 722,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 62.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,809,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,473,000 after purchasing an additional 698,147 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $76.17 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

