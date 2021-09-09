Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,188 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,664 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

EOG Resources stock opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

