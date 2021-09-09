Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $255,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,823 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95,801 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Newmont by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Newmont by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

NYSE NEM opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average is $63.04.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

