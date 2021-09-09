Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 106.3% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 279.0% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 46,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

