Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Relx by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,716,000 after purchasing an additional 629,181 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth about $148,400,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 74.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,880 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Relx by 13.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,487,000 after purchasing an additional 284,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Relx by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,572,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 47,070 shares in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of RELX opened at $30.45 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.3351 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

