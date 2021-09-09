Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $295,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 183.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

AZN stock opened at $57.07 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $176.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average is $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

