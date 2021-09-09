Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 262 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS stock opened at $130.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.37.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

