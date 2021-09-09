$2.74 EPS Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will announce earnings of $2.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.77. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.22 to $10.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.72 to $11.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.31.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $208.12 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $228.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,810,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares in the company, valued at $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 83.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 57.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

