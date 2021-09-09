Brokerages Set Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT at C$25.94

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.94.

MI.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$23.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.46. The company has a market cap of C$839.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.38. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$15.84 and a one year high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.