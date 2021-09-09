CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $358 million-$365.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.92 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.430-$0.490 EPS.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $265.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Cowen started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.15.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total value of $1,173,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,834 shares of company stock worth $70,220,728 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

