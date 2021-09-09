Analysts Set SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target at $19.18

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCPL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SciPlay by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCPL opened at $18.07 on Monday. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

