Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Shares of MET stock opened at $60.98 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

