Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,313 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $207,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

