Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 759.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,468 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,184,000 after purchasing an additional 757,855 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $71,355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 110.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,155,000 after purchasing an additional 335,384 shares during the period. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 35.2% during the first quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 1,271,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,643,000 after purchasing an additional 331,068 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $97.65 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATO. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.