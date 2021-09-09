Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires 2,813 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 343.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 108.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $551,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23.

