200 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total transaction of $3,990,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,165,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,575,919.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total transaction of $1,909,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $98,624,600. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $422.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.33. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

