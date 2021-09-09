Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Shares Down 0.3%

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.69. Approximately 11,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 25,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.41% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

