iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,422,000 after purchasing an additional 225,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399,232 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,860,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,188,000 after purchasing an additional 80,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,365,000 after purchasing an additional 141,615 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $128.82 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

