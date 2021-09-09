IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives $2.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMV. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IMV by 13,722.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IMV by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 162,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMV opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $146.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.51. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IMV will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

