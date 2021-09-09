PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE PNI opened at $11.59 on Thursday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.