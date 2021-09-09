MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 79.42% and a negative return on equity of 146.88%.

MIND Technology stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.05. MIND Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Capps acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter H. Blum acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 599,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,060.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 104,546 shares of company stock worth $207,062 in the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of MIND Technology worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

