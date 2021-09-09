Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.67.

About Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER)

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

