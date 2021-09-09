Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Trading 9.8% Higher

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)’s stock price traded up 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 153,877 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 104,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

EVAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market cap of $177.59 million and a P/E ratio of -9.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the first quarter worth about $512,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the first quarter worth about $1,325,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 235,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

