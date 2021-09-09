Forum Merger IV (NASDAQ:FMIV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 3,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 29,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $586,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $960,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

