$0.76 EPS Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.82. ViacomCBS posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.