TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Trading Up 10.3%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) was up 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 12,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 15,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35.

About TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY)

TomTom NV develops location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment engages in developing and selling location based application components such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

