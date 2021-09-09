SuperFarm Tops One Day Trading Volume of $56.19 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $81.02 million and approximately $56.19 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00026329 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008782 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

