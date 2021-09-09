Bondly Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.05 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and $978,052.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bondly has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00059614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00162326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

BONDLY is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

