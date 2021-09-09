Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Hits $1.26 on Major Exchanges

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $54.28 million and $2.68 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002759 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.51 or 0.00429495 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003878 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.65 or 0.00958711 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,999,740 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.