Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $585-615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.65 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

KFY stock opened at $72.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.40. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $76.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Korn Ferry stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Korn Ferry worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

