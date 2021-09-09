PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

NYSE:PDI opened at $27.81 on Thursday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,489,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

