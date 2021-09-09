John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.367 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is a boost from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Shares of JHI opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

