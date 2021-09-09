OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OGE. Mizuho raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE OGE opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 370,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,849,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

