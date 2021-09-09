John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

BTO stock opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average is $39.46. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,540,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.20% of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund worth $57,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

