Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,440 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,440 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $70.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

