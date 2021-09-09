Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 392,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,630,000 after purchasing an additional 62,730 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock opened at $145.23 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $82.21 and a 12 month high of $149.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.54.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.