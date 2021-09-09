Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 79.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $25.51 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.