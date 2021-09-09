ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.81 million and $42,799.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,201.11 or 1.00139670 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00053647 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008391 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00068473 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007890 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000933 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002195 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

