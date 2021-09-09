Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 1,200 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total value of $358,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Rene A. Lacerte also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,888 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $1,354,220.40.
NYSE:BILL opened at $297.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.30 and a beta of 2.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have issued reports on BILL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
