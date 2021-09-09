Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 1,200 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total value of $358,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rene A. Lacerte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,888 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $1,354,220.40.

NYSE:BILL opened at $297.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.30 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BILL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

