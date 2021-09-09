Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.26.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,428,000 after acquiring an additional 463,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,095,000 after buying an additional 976,318 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,340,000 after acquiring an additional 579,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after purchasing an additional 224,534 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,022,000 after purchasing an additional 807,265 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

