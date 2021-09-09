Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

SGTX stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $189.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGTX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

