Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 140.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.39.

INVH stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

