Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average is $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

