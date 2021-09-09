Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $150.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.56 and its 200-day moving average is $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52-week low of $91.82 and a 52-week high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.23 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

