Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $818,000 Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 194.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $110.64 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

