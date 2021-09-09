Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 94.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after buying an additional 24,131,611 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266,942 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 28.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,865 shares during the period. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 139.3% in the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,728 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

NYSE SNOW opened at $318.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.36. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.36.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $7,801,641.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,050,913.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,079,363 shares of company stock worth $291,890,849 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.