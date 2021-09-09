Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.48 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

